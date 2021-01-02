OHA reports 13 more COVID deaths, including 70-year-old Jefferson Co. woman

COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,490, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Included in Friday’s death toll is a 70-year-old woman in Jefferson County, who died at her residence on Dec. 31. She had underlying health conditions, according to the OHA.

The OHA reported 1,446 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 115,339.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (20), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (27), Columbia (6), Coos (13), Crook (9), Curry (8), Deschutes (108), Douglas (39), Harney (3), Hood River (12), Jackson (50), Jefferson (15), Josephine (41), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (88), Lincoln (10), Linn (39), Malheur (17), Marion (205), Morrow (10), Multnomah (265), Polk (21), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (57), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (11), Washington (220), and Yamhill (38).

Deschutes County has reported 4,082 cases and 22 deaths.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 2,614 active cases in Deschutes County – that’s 1 in 75 residents; 1,340 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 457 total cases and seven deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,439 total cases and 18 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles Thursday morning reported 27 COVID patients; six are in the ICU and five are on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

There are 466 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 22 fewer than yesterday.

There are 109 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is three more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA is providing daily updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.

On Friday, the OHA recorded 5,717 doses of vaccine administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 34,415. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.

The dashboard provides weekday updates on the number of people vaccinated, both by state and by county, along with key demographic information showing the race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated. OHA will begin publishing this data during weekends starting Saturday, Jan 2.

Deschutes County Health reports 2,202 residents have received the vaccinations.