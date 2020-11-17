OHA reports 13 COVID deaths; 935 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 778, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 935 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 58,570.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (15), Clackamas (85), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Curry (4), Deschutes (30), Douglas (37), Harney (5), Hood River (4), Jackson (60), Jefferson (28), Josephine (2), Klamath (25), Lake (4), Lane (45), Lincoln (2), Linn (16), Malheur (7), Marion (151), Morrow (1), Multnomah (208), Polk (21), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (41), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (88), and Yamhill (20).

According to the OHA, 95% of the total cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

Deschutes County has reported 1,711 cases and 14 deaths; 1,257 people have recovered as of Monday, the latest data available.

Crook County has reported 168 cases and five deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 713 cases and 11 deaths.

St. Charles reported Tuesday it had 14 COVID patients; four are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.