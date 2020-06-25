OHA reports 124 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 7,568.

Two new deaths bring that total to 197.

Deschutes County reported two new cases bringing its total to 155; 142 of those patients have recovered.

Crook County’s cases remained stable at nine and Jefferson County remains at 85.

Nearly 210,000 people have tested negative for the disease.

The OHA released a strong recommendation on Wednesday that all Oregonians, including children between ages two to twelve, wear a mask, face shield or face covering at all times in all indoor public places. The recommendation applies to everyone regardless of county.