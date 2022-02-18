OHA reports 12 new COVID deaths, 1,635 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll at 6,456, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Friday.

Oregon’s 6,451st COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

OHA reported 1,635 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 685,953.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (47), Clackamas (103), Clatsop (10), Columbia (21), Coos (29), Crook (12), Curry (8), Deschutes (90), Douglas (64), Harney (9), Hood River (15), Jackson (137), Jefferson (4), Josephine (32), Klamath (49), Lake (4), Lane (191), Lincoln (26), Linn (72), Malheur (10), Marion (137), Morrow (3), Multnomah (251), Polk (43), Sherman (1), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (31), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (10), Washington (163) and Yamhill (25)

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported 51 COVID patients; four are in the ICU and on ventilators.

Of those 51 patients, 20 are fully vaccinated; three ICU patients are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 741, which is 47 fewer than yesterday. There are 126 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 21 fewer than yesterday.

There are 85 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (12% availability) and 280 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,305 (7% availability).

2/18/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 85 (12%) 40 (12%) 3 (3%) 11 (12%) 11 (19%) 1 (10%) 11 (24%) 8 (31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 280 (7%) 50 (3%) 14 (2%) 66 (11%) 38 (9%) 7 (14%) 52 (13%) 53 (43%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 7,194 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 17. Of that total, 637 were initial doses, 862 were second doses and 1,834 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,675 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 17.

The seven-day running average is now 5,463 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,120,031 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 228,040 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,698,574 doses of Moderna and 267,627 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,149,702 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,853,602 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.