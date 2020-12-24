OHA reports 12 more COVID deaths, 871 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed 12 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,415 the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 871 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 106,821.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (9), Clackamas (59), Clatsop (3), Columbia (4), Coos (10), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (32), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (29), Jefferson (11), Josephine (32), Klamath (46), Lane (67), Lincoln (16), Linn (33), Malheur (21), Marion (83), Morrow (5), Multnomah (188), Polk (13), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (32), Union (7), Wasco (11), Washington (79), Yamhill (27).

Deschutes County has reported 3,702 cases and 20 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county had 2,497 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon; that’s 1 in 79 residents. So far, 1,153 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 411 total cases and seven deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,324 total cases and 16 deaths.

St. Charles on Thursday reported 51 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 495, 32 fewer than yesterday.

There are 101 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, eight fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.