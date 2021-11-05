OHA reports 1,141 new COVID cases, 19 deaths statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,562, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Oregon’s 4,555th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Crook County who died on Feb. 1 at her residence.

The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The OHA reported 1,141 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 372,137.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (18), Clackamas (85), Clatsop (3), Columbia (20), Coos (20), Crook (16), Curry (2), Deschutes (118), Douglas (41), Gilliam (2), Grant (15), Harney (11), Hood River (5), Jackson (53), Jefferson (22), Josephine (17), Klamath (39), Lake (4), Lane (84), Lincoln (11), Linn (58), Malheur (11), Marion (108), Morrow (1), Multnomah (131), Polk (23), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (35), Union (14), Wallowa (4), Wasco (9), Washington (110), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (43).

COVID-19 Modeling Report

As of Friday, Oct. 28, 2021, Oregon Health & Science University is providing the COVID-19 Forecast Model on a weekly basis.

With vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old arriving in Oregon and beginning to be administered this week, the forecast indicates a possible reduction in the spread of the virus. It projects that if 60% of newly eligible children become vaccinated, it will drop the overall proportion of Oregonians susceptible to infection from 23% as of Oct. 26 to 20%.

For more details, see the COVID-19 Forecast Model.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 57 COVID patients; nine are in the ICU and eight are on ventilators.

Of those 57 patients, 40 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 533, which is 1 more than yesterday. There are 138 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 15 more than yesterday.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 692 total (9% availability) and 224 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,119 (5% availability).

Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 59 (9%) 27 (7%) 4 (5%) 17 (18%) 1 (2%) 2 (20%) 3 (6%) 5 (19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 224 (5%) 20 (1%) 14 (2%) 70 (12%) 29 (7%) 8 (16%) 38 (9%) 45 (39%)



Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 23,265 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 4. Of that total, 1,336 were initial doses, 815 were second doses and 10,535 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 10,500 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 4.

The seven-day running average is now 17,009 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,331,815 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 67 doses of Pfizer Pediatric, 2,052,870 doses of Moderna and 231,477 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,828,259 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,620,993 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

It is always a good day to thank your neighborhood pharmacist

Long before COVID-19, pharmacists throughout Oregon played a crucial role in keeping people healthy. During the pandemic, they have been on the front lines providing useful and accurate information, prescription care and working tirelessly to help reach an 80% vaccination rate among Oregon adults.

One could argue that Sandy Le, PharmD, and her husband, Thanh, could have hardly picked a worse time to open a new pharmacy. But the decision had already been made before COVID-19 reared its deadly head. By the time they signed the lease on April 1, 2020, it was a different world.

Sandy generally gives 50 to 60 vaccinations a day, though her record is 320. And it is not only at the pharmacy, but in the community where she helps at clinics administering vaccines and tests. Like pharmacists throughout Oregon and around the country, Sandy and Thanh are on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

To read Sandy’s full story, visit Oregon Vaccine News.

For more information and to find a vaccine near you, visit Get Vaccinated Oregon (GVO).

Laura Farmer, pharmacy tech and Sandy Le, owner/pharmacist, LECARE Pharmacy