OHA reports 1,128 new COVID cases, 64 deaths statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 64 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,469, Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 1,128 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 369,815.

Reminder: State health officials to add more than 500 COVID-19 deaths due to technical error

Over the coming weeks, OHA will report about 550 deaths among people who died with COVID-19, but whose deaths only became recently known to state epidemiologists due to a technical computer error.

This will result in higher death totals as the backlog is resolved.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (5), Columbia (13), Coos (26), Crook (13), Curry (5), Deschutes (113), Douglas (42), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Hood River (5), Jackson (77), Jefferson (26), Josephine (39), Klamath (22), Lake (5), Lane (42), Lincoln (15), Linn (68), Malheur (18), Marion (91), Morrow (1), Multnomah (131), Polk (38),Tillamook (10), Umatilla (30), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (11), Washington (128) and Yamhill (31).

This afternoon, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist, and Dr. Kristen Dillon, senior advisor with Oregon Health Authority’s COVID Response and Recovery Unit, answered media questions concerning the newly authorized vaccine for children ages five through 11.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 64 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

Of those 64 patients, 43 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 527, which is 10 fewer than yesterday. There are 116 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which means there has been no change from yesterday.

There are 53 available adult ICU beds out of 686 total (8% availability) and 255 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,127 (6% availability).

11/3/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 53 (8%) 22 (6%) 5 (6%) 12 (13%) 2 (3%) 1 (10%) 4 (8%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 255 (6%) 30 (2%) 17 (3%) 92 (16%) 27 (6%) 1 (2%) 36 (9%) 52 (45%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 17,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 2. Of that total, 1,115 were initial doses, 815 were second doses and 8,000 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,013 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 2.

The seven-day running average is now 17,000 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,317,989 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 2,030,215 doses of Moderna and 229,962 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,824,604 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,618,574 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

