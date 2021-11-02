OHA reports 1,123 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 29 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,405, Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today (See correction at end of report).

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,123 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 368,694.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (98), Clatsop (4), Columbia (18), Coos (26), Crook (24), Curry (1), Deschutes (55), Douglas (43), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (1), Hood River (10), Jackson (44), Jefferson (9), Josephine (27), Klamath (108), Lake (6), Lane (55), Lincoln (12), Linn (40), Malheur (22), Marion (94), Morrow (6), Multnomah (106), Polk (47), Sherman (7), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (40), Union (5), Wallowa (9), Wasco (25), Washington (83) and Yamhill (72).

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles Hospital reported Tuesday they were caring for 60 COVID-19 patients, with three in the ICU and three on ventilators.

In the ICU, none of the three patients are fully vaccinated. One of them is under the age of 60.

Of the 60 total patients, 39 of them are not fully vaccinated, 16 of them are under age 60, and 23 of them are over 60.

There are 21 patients who are fully vaccinated, of which 17 are 60 or older, and four are under 60.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 537, which is three fewer than yesterday. There are 116 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

There are 39 available adult ICU beds out of 678 total (6% availability) and 252 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,111 (6% availability).

11/2/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 39 (6%) 21 (6%) 2 (2%) 3 (3%) 1 (2%) 0 (0%) 8 (15%) 4 (15%) Adult non-ICU beds available 252 (6%) 44 (2%) 12 (2%) 76 (13%) 27 (6%) 3 (6%) 40 (10%) 50 (43%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 15,540 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 1. Of that total, 974 were initial doses, 640 were second doses and 6,682 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,190 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 1.

The seven-day running average is now 16,664 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,311,262 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 2,020,734 doses of Moderna and 229,261 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,822,346 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,616,696 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find the link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release.

Vaccine Type Doses Recalled Non-viable, Spoiled or Expired Grand Total Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine 38,408 38,408 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 177,374 177,374 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 109,453 109,453 Grand Total 0 325,235 325,235

1Updated: 11/2/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Note: This is the last week OHA’s non-viable vaccine table will appear in the Daily Media Release. You can always view the table here.

Correction: Oregon’s 4,341st COVID-19 related death was identified to be an out-of-state resident. As a result, the deaths have been renumbered and will begin at 4,377.

