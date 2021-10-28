OHA reports 1,116 new COVID cases, 24 deaths statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,358, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 1,116 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 363,648.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (24), Clackamas (88), Clatsop (7), Columbia (13), Coos (22), Crook (24), Curry (4), Deschutes (117), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (54), Jefferson (21), Josephine (24), Klamath (62), Lake (4), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (76), Malheur (24), Marion (70), Morrow (7), Multnomah (119), Polk (30), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (10), Wallowa (4), Wasco (22), Washington (73) and Yamhill (28).

Note: More information about deaths and cases will follow in an updated news release.

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, found that 72.1% of the 7,723 reported COVID-19 cases between Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, occurred in people who were unvaccinated.

There were 2,156 breakthrough cases, accounting for 27.9% of all cases.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 48. Sixty-nine breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 91 cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 35,424 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently four times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 80.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 2.8 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

Pediatric weekly dashboard update

Today, OHA published its latest weekly dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon.

The pediatric age groups in this report have been adjusted to align with the expanded vaccine eligibility for children aged 5 to 11 anticipated in November.

In the most recent full week’s data, case rates were highest among people aged 5 to 11, followed by people aged 12 to 17.

Pediatric case rates remain highest among people who identify as American Indian/Alaska Native, Pacific Islander or Black. American Indian/Alaska Native pediatric case rates are now the highest overall.

For the most recent week, pediatric case rates were 3.6 times higher among people who identify as American Indian/Alaska Native compared to people who identify as white.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles has not yet updated its COVID patient numbers for Thursday.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 518, which is 36 fewer than yesterday. There are 123 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than yesterday.

There are 52 available adult ICU beds out of 697 total (7% availability) and 272 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,139 (7% availability).

10/28/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 52 (7%) 20 (5%) 5(6%) 10 (11%) 3 (5%) 0 (0%) 8(14%) 6 (23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 272 (7%) 34 (2%) 19 (3%) 87 (15%) 33 (8%) 8 (16%) 51 (12%) 40 (34%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 22,564 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 27. Of this total, 12,132 were administered on Oct. 27: 1,249 were initial doses; 904 were second doses and 9,926 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 10,432 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 27.

Oregon has now administered 3,273,879 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,971,906 doses of Moderna and 226,564 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,810,730 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,606,947 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Mobile Vaccination Unit provides access, information and support

It may look like just another tour bus, but to those awaiting it, the big yellow rig is a ray of brightness in a world that sometimes seems to have run amok.

The FEMA Mobile Vaccination Unit (MVU) has been making the rounds throughout the state bringing vaccines free of charge to everyone who is eligible. During a recent visit to Jackson County, more than 100 people were vaccinated.

Getting vaccinated is not an easy choice for everyone. Some have been frightened by misinformation; some are uncertain which of the three vaccines is best for them and some are scared of needles.

“We’ve certainly seen a lot of folks who are scared of needles,” said Chris Rushing, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) field operations manager and FEMA liaison. “I had one lady who asked, ‘Hey, will you hold my hand while I get the vaccination?’ So, I held her hand. It went great. There are a lot of stories like that. And, we certainly have a lot of instances of people wanting to get the information, then going home to think about it and coming back on another day. That’s really what we want — for people to make educated decisions about what is right for them.”

If the MVU comes to your town, here’s what you need to know:

Everyone in Oregon 12 and older is eligible

The vaccine is free

No ID is necessary

No appointment is necessary

To read the full story, visit Oregon Vaccine News.

To find a vaccine near you, go to Get Vaccinated Oregon

FEMA Mobile Vaccination Unit provides free vaccines throughout Oregon.