OHA reports 11 new deaths; statewide COVID cases continue downward trend

COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 408, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 203 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 to bring the state total to 23,870.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (15), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (9), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lane (5), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (41), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (11), Union (3), Washington (25), and Yamhill (7).

Deschutes County has now reported 654 cases and 11 deaths; 431 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 54 cases and one death and Jefferson County has reported 426 cases and six deaths.

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had seven COVID patients. One was in the ICU and nobody was on a ventilator.

COVID cases continue downward trend

OHA issued its Weekly Report Monday, which showed during the week of Aug. 10 through Aug. 16, OHA recorded 1,963 new cases of COVID-19 infection—down from last week’s tally of 2,122.

In addition, 31 deaths were reported, down from last week’s toll of 39. During that week the percentage of tests positive was stable at 5.4%, while new hospitalizations fell to 115 from 143 last week.

About two-thirds of cases reported contact with a confirmed case, most commonly from someone in their household.

Outbreaks in care facilities and workplaces continue to be reported and investigated by local public health authorities.

But a large number of new cases are “sporadic,” meaning that no source for the case was identified.