OHA reports 11 new COVID deaths; 81.3% of Sept. cases are unvaccinated

There are 11 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,547, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 2,242 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 307,768.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (22), Benton (34), Clackamas (84), Clatsop (47), Columbia (33), Coos (48), Crook (26), Curry (13), Deschutes (169), Douglas (81), Grant (1), Harney (14), Hood River (13), Jackson (149), Jefferson (10), Josephine (70), Klamath (68), Lake (6), Lane (184), Lincoln (20), Linn (167), Malheur (42), Marion (205), Morrow (8), Multnomah (249), Polk (42), Sherman (2), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (63), Union (31), Wallowa (4), Wasco (19), Washington (243) and Yamhill (64).

Oregon Healthcare Workforce COVID-19 vaccine uptake: September update

The September update to the Oregon Healthcare Workforce COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake Dashboard adds new data for all visualizations up to Sept. 5, 2021. It now includes three new license types: Psychologist at 93% vaccinated, Licensed Social Worker at 88% vaccinated and Licensed Dietitian at 80% vaccinated.

All trend weeks have been updated with the most current information, which may have been previously missing due to the lag in data reporting.

There has been an increase in overall vaccination rates for health care workers since the vaccine mandate was announced in early August.

Weekly Breakthrough Case Report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, found that 81.3% of the 14,046 reported COVID-19 cases between Sept. 1 through Sept. 15 occurred in people who were unvaccinated.

There were 2,632 breakthrough cases, accounting for 18.7% of all cases.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 48. Ninety breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 68 breakthrough cases in people aged 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 19,549 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently approximately five times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.7% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% have died. The average age of the people who died was 81.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 2.7 million Oregonians who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

Pediatric Weekly dashboard update

Today, OHA published its newest dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon.

This dashboard replaces the previous report and is published weekly on Thursdays with the most recent full week’s data.

Dashboard will change the reporting of neonatal and pediatric intensive care unit beds

The Hospital Capacity tab of the Daily Data Update dashboard starting today will report neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) bed capacity separately. Prior to the change, NICU and PICU bed counts were combined on the dashboard summary. Reporting these bed categories individually better reflects hospital capacity for pediatric patients with COVID-19 who need intensive care.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 89 COVID patients; 17 are in the ICU and 13 are on ventilators.

Of the 89 patients, 76 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,027, which is 40 fewer than yesterday. There are 286 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than yesterday.

There are 41 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (6% availability) and 334 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,308 (8% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 9,805 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 15. Of this total, 4,243 were administered on Sept. 15: 1,887 were initial doses, 1,756 were second doses and 555 were third doses. The remaining 5,562 were administered on previous days, but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 15.

The seven-day running average is now 7,444 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,899,668 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,880,143 doses of Moderna and 208,242 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,694,868 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,453,495 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.