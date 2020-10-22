OHA reports 11 new COVID deaths, 373 cases; Crook Co. numbers continue to jump

COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 646, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 373 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 40,810.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (6), Deschutes (13), Douglas (8), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (3), Lane (29), Linn (6), Malheur (18), Marion (37), Multnomah (81), Polk (3), Umatilla (13), Union (6), Wasco (10), Washington (59), and Yamhill (4).

Deschutes County has reported 1,087 cases and 13 deaths.

Crook County has reported 95 cases and two deaths. The 10 new cases over the last three days are a threat to the school district’s current ability to have 4th-12th graders in the classroom.

The district yesterday asked the Oregon Department of Education for a waiver from the COVID metrics because they were not tied to any school and all have been traced.

Jefferson County has reported 599 cases and nine deaths.

St. Charles reported Thursday it has five COVID patients; two are in the ICU.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 46 cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.