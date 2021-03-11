OHA reports 11 new COVID deaths, 367 cases statewide

There are 11 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,316, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 367 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 158,644.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (8), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (14), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (23), Douglas (21), Grant (1), Jackson (37), Jefferson (2), Josephine (13), Klamath (8), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (30), Multnomah (62), Polk (7), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (13), Union (12), Wasco (4), Washington (38) and Yamhill (1).

Deschutes County has reported 6,089 cases and 66 deaths.

Currently, there are 1,777 active cases – that’s one in 167 residents; 4,846 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 786 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,988 cases and 30 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 43,297

Crook County: 4,185

Jefferson County: 4,814

Today, OHA reported that 30,653 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 20,002 doses were administered on March 10 and 10,651 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 10.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,235,071 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,562,835 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had eight COVID patients; two are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 121, which is one fewer than yesterday. There are 24 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.