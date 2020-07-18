OHA reports 11 new COVID cases in Deschutes Co.; 353 statewide

The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported 353 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 14,140.

Three more deaths bring the state’s death toll to 257.

Deschutes County reported 11 new cases to bring its total to 339. As of Friday, the latest data available, 211 of those patients have recovered.

St. Charles reported it had seven COVID patients on Friday; three on in ICU and two are on ventilators.

With Saturday’s new cases, Deschutes County has reported 102 cases in the last eight days; at least 31 coming from an outbreak at the Mt. Bachelor Memory Care facility in Bend.

One Deschutes County resident has died from COVID complications, according to the local health department.

Crook County reported two new cases to bring its total to 22; Jefferson County’s two new cases bring its total to 185.

More than 316,000 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease including more than 17,000 in Central Oregon.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (2), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (4), Hood River (8), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Klamath (4), Lake (3), Lane (37), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (5), Marion (31), Morrow (11), Multnomah (87), Polk (7), Sherman (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (5), Washington (47), and Yamhill (7).

Access the OHA weekly report.

Note:

Roughly 5% of Oregon’s total are presumptive cases—i.e., people without a confirmatory laboratory test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

Though not confirmed by a laboratory test, presumptive cases have a high likelihood of having COVID-19 because of the specific nature of the symptoms and known exposure.

Presumptive cases are encouraged to seek testing to confirm that they do have COVID-19. Presumptive cases who test positive are recategorized as confirmed cases.