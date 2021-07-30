OHA reports 1,076 new COVID cases; sharp increase expected next month

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,858, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 1,076 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 219,755.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (22), Benton (21), Clackamas (77), Clatsop (13), Columbia (6), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (12), Deschutes (40), Douglas (57), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (9), Jackson (188), Jefferson (6), Josephine (33), Klamath (3), Lane (81), Lincoln (9), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (46), Morrow (7), Multnomah (134), Polk (20), Sherman (1), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (82), Union (22), Wallowa (10), Wasco (15), Washington (76), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (12).

Deschutes County has reported 166 COVID cases this week – that’s the most in one week since late May.

Newest COVID-19 modeling report shows sharply higher increases in daily cases and hospitalizations

Today, OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which projects sharply higher COVID-19 associated hospitalizations and daily cases through Aug. 17.

According to the model, the effective reproduction rate – the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates – was estimated at 1.58 through July 14, more than double the 0.74 reported through mid-June.

At that same level of transmission, over the next two weeks, daily cases would continue to rapidly increase to 390 cases per 100,000 people, or an estimated 1,170 daily cases and 95 new hospitalizations per day.

According to the report, “Vaccine immunity is helping prevent further spread of COVID-19.” By removing people with immunity from the model calculations, the rate of average rate of infection projects to 3.18 over the same time period.

Also, according to the report, even if the Delta variant grew to comprise 95% of new cases, the adoption of protective measures such as wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings, would curb the projected increase in hospitalizations and daily cases.

“Today’s modeling report, although sobering, confirms the importance of protecting ourselves and others by getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” Sidelinger said.

“By vaccinating more people, we can more quickly drive down hospitalizations and new cases,” he said.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 6,702 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,404 doses were administered on July 29 and 3,298 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 29.

The seven-day running average is now 4,697 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,656,887 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,784,178 first and second doses of Moderna and 181,017 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,486,197 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,308,566 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,019,095 doses of Pfizer, 2,299,680 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 22 COVID patients; five in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 298, which is 13 more than yesterday. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 13 more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

OHA working with county, state and Tribal public officials on outbreak linked to recent music festival

OHA is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak associated with the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest held in Pendleton on July 10.

Cases have been identified among residents of Umatilla, Morrow, Union and Wallowa counties, and Washington state.

OHA is working with local, state and Tribal public health partners to identify other cases in people who may have attended the music festival. As of today, OHA is aware of 58 COVID-19 cases in people who attended the event.

This outbreak is the first one of its size and scope to be traced to an outdoor entertainment event since the lifting of statewide COVID-19 prevention measures at the end of June.

The outbreak highlights the importance of protective actions Oregonians can take to limit the spread of and their potential exposure to COVID-19, including wearing masks and getting vaccinated with any of the authorized vaccines that are widely available in every Oregon county.

In Oregon this month, OHA has recorded a large increase in COVID-19 cases. That rise is linked to the spread of the Delta variant, which now accounts for 80% of Oregon’s of new cases.

In response to the resurgence of COVID-19 in Oregon, OHA recommended this week that all persons, regardless of their vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in public spaces.

OHA also encourages all Oregonians to consider masking if they plan to attend crowded outdoor events like fairs, sporting events, outdoor theater performances, rodeos or concerts, especially if they are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 or live with individuals who are unvaccinated or at higher risk for complications from COVID-19.

To learn more about the rise of cases throughout Oregon, driven by the prevalence of the Delta variant identified among new infections, see a rebroadcast of OHA’s Facebook Live conversation yesterday with two of our senior health advisors, Drs. Paul Cieslak and Tom Jeanne.