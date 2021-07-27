OHA reports 1,032 new COVID cases as delta variant runs rampant

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,843, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA also reported 1,032 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 216,875.

It’s the highest one-day total since April 23rd.

“Today’s reported sharp rise in confirmed and presumptive cases and in hospitalizations in Oregon are sobering reminders that the pandemic is not over, especially for Oregonians who remain unvaccinated,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist and state health officer.

“The highly contagious delta variant has increased tenfold in the past two weeks in Oregon, and it is now estimated to be associated with 80% of the new cases in Oregon. OHA continues to encourage all Oregonians who are eligible to make a plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We are also reviewing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assess opportunities for alignment in Oregon based on the increased cases and hospitalizations we are facing here in Oregon.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (14), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (13), Columbia (13), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (35), Douglas (63), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (107), Jefferson (19), Josephine (19), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (92), Lincoln (13), Linn (27), Malheur (9), Marion (112), Morrow (4), Multnomah (74), Polk (24), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (112), Union (19), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (98) and Yamhill (30).

In June, 92% of the 7,241 COVID-19 cases and 94% of the 63 COVID-19-associated deaths occurred in unvaccinated Oregonians.

On the first Thursday of each month, OHA publishes an update on vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon.

The findings shared in our last report, from July 1, indicate that this number remains very small when compared to the more than 2.2 million people who have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 5,018 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,672 doses were administered on July 26 and 2,346 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 26.

The seven-day running average is now 4,594 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,644,312 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,779,091 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,508 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,474,186 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,300,081 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,009,645 doses of Pfizer, 2,287,600 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 15 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 259, which is 52 more than yesterday.

There are 77 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 19 more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.