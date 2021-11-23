OHA reports 103 deaths, 1,753 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 103 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,017 the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 1,753 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (29), Clackamas (204), Clatsop (12), Columbia (35), Coos (29), Crook (10), Curry (4), Deschutes (190), Douglas (58), Harney (6), Hood River (9), Jackson (105), Jefferson (17), Josephine (38), Klamath (19), Lake (2), Lane (145), Lincoln (53), Linn (99), Malheur (2), Marion (123), Morrow (10), Multnomah (288), Polk (31), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (16), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (168), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (33).

Oregon reports 921 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, 540 cases Saturday, and 292 cases Sunday.

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported 38 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

Of those 38 patients, 29 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 395, which is eight fewer than yesterday.

There are 86 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than yesterday.

There are 74 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (11% availability) and 354 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,043 (9% availability).

11/22/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available)

Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 74 (11%) 34 (9%) 2 (2%) 16 (17%) 3 (5%) 4 (40%) 9 (18%) 6 (23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 354 (9%) 64 (3%) 21 (4%) 81 (14%) 37 (9%) 11 (22%) 83 (21%) 57 (48%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 9,318 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 21.

Of that total, 1,378 were initial doses, 205 were second doses and 3,619 were third doses and booster doses.

The remaining 4,085 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 21.

The seven-day running average is now 17,432 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,509,153 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 52,333 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,191,807 doses of Moderna and 239,248 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,917,617 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,645,458 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA’s web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.