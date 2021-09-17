OHA reports 100th Deschutes Co. resident dies from COVID complications

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 22 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,569, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Oregon’s 3,558th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 6 and died on Sept. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

It’s the 100 COVID-related death in Deschutes County since the onset of the pandemic.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,099 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 309,841.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (28), Benton (25), Clackamas (252), Clatsop (12), Columbia (22), Coos (40), Crook (17), Curry (2), Deschutes (128), Douglas (59), Gilliam (3), Harney (11), Hood River (12), Jackson (115), Jefferson (14), Josephine (48), Klamath (59), Lake (12), Lane (176), Lincoln (25), Linn (128), Malheur (36), Marion (157), Morrow (3), Multnomah (218), Polk (57), Sherman (2), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (63), Union (8), Wallowa (7), Wasco (29), Washington (188) and Yamhill (127).

Newest COVID-19 modeling report projects decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations

Today, OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast showing a projected decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through late September.

According to the report, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at .79 on Sept. 1, projecting a decline in the estimated growth of new cases and hospitalizations over last week’s modeling scenario.

At that level of transmission, the report estimates 280 cases per 100,000 people, or an average of 830 daily cases and 41 hospitalizations for the two-week period between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5.

The modeling report labeled that projection “optimistic” because the projection was based on the lowest point of transmission.

The report proposed an alternative scenario factoring in assumptions around the impacts of reopening schools and many public events scheduled during the next month. In that scenario, new cases are estimated at 350 per 100,000 people or an average of 1,060 daily cases and 51 hospitalizations over the same period.

Vaccinations remain the most effective tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians should wear masks when in indoor public spaces and when outdoors among crowds.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 90 COVID patients; 15 are in the ICU and 13 are on ventilators.

Of those 90 patients, 76 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,002, which is 25 fewer than yesterday. There are 287 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (9% availability) and 369 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,246 (9% availability).

9/17/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 58 (9%) 22 (6%) 5 (5%) 19 (40%) 4 (7%) 0 (0%) 1 (2%) 7 (28%) Adult non-ICU beds available 369 (9%) 70 (4%) 15 (2%) 137 (22%) 36 (8%) 9 (18%) 45 (12%) 57 (44%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 8,696 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 16. Of this total, 3,979 were administered on Sept. 16: 1,874 were initial doses, 1,697 were second doses and 358 were third doses. The remaining 4,717 were administered on previous days, but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 16.

The seven-day running average is now 8,535 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,905,173 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,882,388 doses of Moderna and 209,164 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,698,924 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,458,176 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Cases and deaths