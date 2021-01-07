OHA reports 10 new COVID deaths; 867 cases

COVID-19 has claimed 10 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,568, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 867 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 121,085.

Today’s case count is lower than anticipated because of technical issues.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (30), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (7), Crook (15), Curry (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (14), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (71), Jefferson (20), Josephine (5), Klamath (3), Lake (10), Lane (76), Lincoln (7), Linn (33), Malheur (17), Marion (134), Morrow (3), Multnomah (17), Polk (27), Sherman (10), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (159), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (9), Washington (33) and Yamhill (34).

Deschutes County has reported 4,322 cases and 24 deaths.

County health reported Wednesday it had 2,719 active cases – that’s 1 in 72 residents; 1,537 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 509 total cases and eight deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,582 total cases and 20 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles Thursday morning reported 32 COVID patients; six are in the ICU and four are on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 462, which is 18 fewer than yesterday. There are 91 COVID-19 patients in ICU, which is 29 fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA recorded 5,249 doses of vaccine administered — including 995 second doses — raising the state’s total number of doses administered to 66,920.

This figure is based on preliminary reports of 3,429 doses administered yesterday, as well as 1,820 doses administered on prior days that had not been recorded. OHA’s daily media updates provide information that is preliminary and subject to change. The OHA’s dashboards provide more updated vaccination data.

All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 250,100 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had administered 2,462 vaccinations.