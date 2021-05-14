OHA reports 10 COVID deaths, 713 cases statewide; promising modeling released

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,582, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 713 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 194,542.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10).

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Cases by County:

1,124 in Crook County

9,046 in Deschutes County

2,206 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

22 in Crook County

74 in Deschutes County

37 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination data by County:

8,443 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Crook County.

99,268 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Deschutes County.

9,173 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Jefferson County.

Newest COVID-19 modeling report shows decline in transmission

Today, OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which showed lower transmission of the virus through late April and projects fewer hospitalizations and daily cases through June 1.

According to the model, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated to be 0.86 through April 28.

At that same level of transmission, daily cases would decline to 140 per 100,000 people, which would amount to an average of 420 new daily cases with 17 fewer daily hospitalizations by June 1.

If transmission increases by 20%, new cases would decline more gradually to 195 per 100,000 people, which would amount to an average of 590 daily cases and 26 fewer hospitalizations.

The report also addressed the impact vaccinations have had on substantially slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon.

According to the report: “Vaccine immunity is helping prevent further spread of COVID-19. If we remove all of those who have vaccine immunity from the model calculations and look at the rate of infection, we see each infection spreading on average to 1.12 other people.”

Without any vaccine immunity, the estimated effective reproduction rate “would be 1.12 instead of 0.86, and new infections would still be increasing.”

More than 2 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 1.5 million have completed a vaccine series.

Johnson & Johnson allocations on hold

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine allocations being provided to state, local and territorial jurisdictions, and other partners, have been put on hold pending the U.S. Food and Drug Administration certification of doses produced at the Baltimore Emergent plant.

All currently allocated doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine distributed are safe and have been cleared for use. The proportion of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold represents a small portion of vaccines allocated in Oregon. There are sufficient doses of Moderna and Pfizer to ensure providers can continue delivering doses statewide, at events and other locations administering the vaccines.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 37,164 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,318 doses were administered on May 13 and 12,846 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 13. The seven-day running average is now 32,278 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,901,445 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,452,653 first and second doses of Moderna and 118,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,552,152 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,033,360 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,250,495 doses of Pfizer, 1,833,420 doses of Moderna and 266,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 39 COVID patients; seven in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 337, which is 14 fewer than yesterday. There are 77 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 11 fewer than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,352, which is a 0.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.