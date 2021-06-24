OHA reports 1 new COVID death, 232 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,760, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 232 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 207,558.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (12), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Crook (1), Curry (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (10), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (7), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Wasco (1), Washington (19) and Yamhill (4).

OHA updates vaccine target ZIP code tableau

Last week the Oregon Health Authority released an update to the vaccination metrics dashboard showing the number of people remaining to be vaccinated to reach 65% vaccinated by demographics and county.

Today a ZIP code tab on the vaccination metrics dashboard was added. Tracking people remaining to be vaccinated by ZIP code will help target where vaccination efforts can reach the most people and promote access across the state. The new dashboard shows the top 40 ZIP codes with the most people remaining and allows for sorting by individual counties.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 11,168 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 4,978 doses were administered on June 23 and 6,190 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 23.

The seven-day running average is now 9,620 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,454,959 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,715,306 first and second doses of Moderna and 164,742 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,365,580 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,122,292 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 35,290. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,946,375 doses of Pfizer, 2,225,020 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 16 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 162, which is seven more than yesterday. There are 32 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,050, which is an 8.8% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.