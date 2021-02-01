OHA reports 1 death; 964 new cases statewide over weekend

There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,958, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 964 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 143,373.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (18), Clackamas (92), Columbia (4), Coos (19), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (44), Jefferson (3), Josephine (36), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (105), Lincoln (3), Linn (30), Malheur (2), Marion (137), Morrow (4), Multnomah (178), Polk (32), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (9), Washington (126) and Yamhill (28).

Deschutes County has reported 5,434 cases and 45 deaths.

Crook County has reported 692 cases and 15 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,777 cases and 25 deaths.

NOTE: Today’s case counts include new cases from Jan. 30 and Jan. 31. Details from today’s reported death, along with those that were not included in the daily media releases between Jan. 27 and Jan. 30, are being reviewed and will be posted in an updated version of this press release.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County has vaccinated 27,349 people – 4,705 of whom are now considered “fully vaccinated.”

Jefferson County has vaccinated 2,241 people; Crook County has vaccinated 1,936.

Today, OHA reported that 14,693 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,208 doses were administered on Jan. 31 and 4,485 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 31.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 438,299 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 665,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported on Monday it had 18 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and two are on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 271, which is five fewer than yesterday. There are 64 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.