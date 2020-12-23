Crook County woman among 35 COVID deaths reported in Oregon Tuesday

COVID-19 has claimed 35 more lives in Oregon, including a Crook County woman, raising the state’s death toll to 1,382 the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The 73-year-old woman in Crook County tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 20. The location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying health conditions.

The OHA on Tuesday also reported 1,282 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 105,073.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (10), Clackamas (168), Clatsop (2), Columbia (11), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (4), Deschutes (52), Douglas (6), Grant (1), Hood River (20), Jackson (63), Jefferson (20), Josephine (4), Klamath (23), Lake (2), Lane (85), Lincoln (6), Linn (32), Malheur (17), Marion (161), Morrow (4), Multnomah (258), Polk (34), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (49), Union (10), Wasco (5), Washington (153), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (41).

Cases in Deschutes County are starting to slide a bit according to the most recent data from the health department.

Cases peaked here the week of Thanksgiving when 455 were reported. Last week, the number dipped to 403 cases.

Overall, Deschutes County has reported 3,632 cases since the pandemic began.

The county had 2,472 active cases as of Tuesday; that’s 1 in 79 residents. So far, 1,140 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 403 total cases and seven deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,306 total cases and 14 deaths.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported 45 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and two are on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.