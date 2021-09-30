OHA report: 20 new deaths and 1,896 COVID-19 cases to report statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,791 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,896 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 330,054.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (40), Clackamas (130), Clatsop (13), Columbia (32), Coos (36), Crook (34), Curry (9), Deschutes (161), Douglas (76), Gilliam (1), Grant (18), Harney (10), Hood River (7), Jackson (76), Jefferson (17), Josephine (23), Klamath (78), Lake (7), Lane (142), Lincoln (9), Linn (115), Malheur (50), Marion (169), Morrow (7), Multnomah (212), Polk (23), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (102), Union (26), Wallowa (7), Wasco (44), Washington (158) and Yamhill (47)

Oregon’s 3,779th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 24 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, found that 79.2% of the 11,567 reported COVID-19 cases between Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 occurred in people who were unvaccinated. There were 2,401 breakthrough cases, accounting for 20.8% of all cases.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 48. Sixty-eight breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 85 breakthrough cases in people aged 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 25,347 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently approximately five times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 80.5.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 2.7 million Oregonians who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

OHA updates its Weekly Breakthrough Report to include more specific data on deaths

Starting this week, OHA will resume publishing monthly totals of COVID-19 deaths by vaccination status in the Weekly Breakthrough Report. New data for the previous month will be added at the beginning of each calendar month.

In August 2021, 94 (23.2%) out of 405 total COVID-19 deaths were breakthrough cases. In other words, four times as many COVID-19 deaths occurred in unvaccinated individuals as compared to fully vaccinated individuals.

The proportion of vaccine breakthrough cases who died with COVID-19 has increased over time. This trend is likely attributed to several factors and may be associated with increased COVID-19 transmission in communities, increased disease severity associated with infection caused by the Delta variant and waning immunity over time in elderly populations.

Breakthrough deaths are a result of more disease in the community caused by the Delta variant and the small decrease in vaccine effectiveness found among the elderly, especially among older residents in long-term care facilities, who were vaccinated early in the vaccination roll-out.

All COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide very high protection against severe illness, including hospitalization and death.

Pediatric Weekly dashboard update

Today, OHA published its latest dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon.

This dashboard replaces the previous report and is published weekly on Thursdays with the most recent full week’s data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 816, which is five more than yesterday. There are 231 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than yesterday.

There are 64 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (10% availability) and 335 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,245 (8% availability).

9/30/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 64 (10%) 30 (8%) 4 (4%) 11 (25%) 7 (12%) 3 (30%) 6 (13%) 3 (12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 335 (8%) 99 (5%) 12 (2%) 98 (15%) 37 (8%) 9 (18%) 36 (9%) 44 (38%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 11,996 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 29. Of this total, 6,468 were administered on Sept. 29: 1,523 were initial doses, 1,653 were second doses and 131 were third doses. The remaining 5,528 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 29.

The seven-day running average is now 7,270 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,985,884 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,904,960 doses of Moderna and 215,138 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,737,724 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,508,807 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.