OHA report: 195K ‘breakthrough’ cases to date – 23% fully vaxxed, boosted

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 54 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,854, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Thursday.

OHA reported 433 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 698,982.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (25), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (14), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (15), Douglas (14), Grant (6), Hood River (3), Jackson (33), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (2), Lane (37), Lincoln (3), Linn (15), Malheur (3), Marion (32), Multnomah (65), Polk (10), Umatilla (1), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (78) and Yamhill (8).

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, reported 4,104 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Feb. 27 to Mar. 5.

Of those cases, 2,436, or 59.4%, were unvaccinated people and 1,667, or 40.6%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 776, or 46.6%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.

The median age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 55. Twenty-four breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 61 cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 194,613 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon.

Of those cases, 44,883, or 23.1%, were fully vaccinated and boosted at the time of infection. The median age of all cases is 41.

The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is approximately 2.8 times the rate as in vaccinated people, and four times higher than in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

To date, 2.5% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.5% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot.

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 31 COVID patients; two are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Of those 31 patients, 11 are fully vaccinated.

One patient in the ICU is fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 271, which is one more than yesterday. There are 45 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than yesterday.

There are 94 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (14% availability) and 323 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,314 (7% availability).

3/10/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 94 (14%) 46 (14%) 14 (14%) 11 (12%) 9 (15%) 2 (20%) 6 (14%) 6 (23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 323 (7%) 74 (4%) 22 (3%) 68 (11%) 41 (9%) 14 (28%) 66 (17%) 38 (33%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 3,529 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 9. Of that total, 335 were initial doses, 406 were second doses and 961 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,702 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 9.

The seven-day running average is now 2,957 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,163,977 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 239,033 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,724,965 doses of Moderna and 269,260 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,165,270 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,872,769 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.