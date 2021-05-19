OHA releases new guidance for lost COVID vaccination cards

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

This week, officials from the Oregon Health Authority released updated mask guidelines saying that businesses and churches can choose to no longer require masks and social distancing for fully vaccinated people, but must have visitors show proof of vaccination.

So what do you do if you lose that proof in the form of the COVID-19 vaccination card?

The OHA said on its social media on Wednesday, there are a few ways to replace the card or retrieve a record of your vaccination:

Contact the clinic where you got your vaccine

Ask your health care provider for a record

Follow the instructions on the ALERT IIS page

Call 211 for help in languages other than English

Head to the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Updates webpage for more information about risk levels, vaccination eligibility, guidance and more.