OHA recommends 14-day quarantine to those exposed to COVID; 630 new cases reported

There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,486, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 630 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 181,321.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (4), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Crook (3), Deschutes (43), Douglas (4), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (55), Jefferson (2), Josephine (8), Lane (40), Lincoln (2), Linn (16), Marion (81), Multnomah (164), Polk (10), Tillamook (5), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (66) and Yamhill (8).

Deschutes County last week reported 506 cases – the highest weekly total since the pandemic began. The previous high was 454 cases the week of Nov. 22nd.

Cases have been climbing locally for five straight weeks. In fact, cases have jumped by more than 100 cases each week over that time period.

County health officials confirmed on Monday that more than 99% of the new cases are in unvaccinated patients.

OHA announces changes to COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

With the new surge of daily cases and the sharp rise in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is recommending that unvaccinated persons who have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days.

Previously, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and OHA had advised that a 10-day quarantine or a seven-day quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test were acceptable alternatives.

However, a 14-day quarantine is the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others. Revised guidance for this new recommendation is being finalized.

People who have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks or longer since they received the final dose of their respective vaccine series and they do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

Amid this newest wave of COVID-19, OHA continues to recommend protective measures such as keeping physical distance, wearing face coverings, restricting gatherings and frequently washing hands. OHA recommends that all eligible Oregonians make a plan to get vaccinated.

OHA announces new tableau features

Oregon Health Authority has launched two new features on its public Tableau site. These new features will display and update the data used to calculate the weekly County Risk Metrics.

The first feature will display confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case counts by the day the case was reported to public health. It will allow users to select a county and see confirmed and presumptive daily COVID-19 case counts for the current and previous four weeks. The new feature will be available on the Oregon COVID-19 Testing and Outcomes by County Dashboard.

The second feature will display data on the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19-positive patients. On April 6, the Governor’s Office announced counties will not move into the Extreme Risk category unless both of the following criteria are met statewide:

The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19-positive patients from the previous seven days (including the current day) is more than 300, and

The percentage increase in total number of COVID-19-positive patient bed-days is 15.0% or greater when comparing the most recent seven-day period with the previous seven-day period.

OHA has developed a new feature to track whether this metric is met that will be updated Monday through Friday and on weekends the data will be included in the Daily Media Release.

Previously, this data was updated weekly on Monday’s and used full Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report weeks. The dashboard will compare the current seven days total COVID-19-positive-patient-bed-days to the previous seven-day period. The dashboard also displays the daily peak in the current seven-day period. It will be available on the HOSCAP dashboard.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 27,077 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,911 doses were administered on April 25 and 8,166 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 25.

The 7-day running average is now 34,754 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,498,437 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,234,442 first and second doses of Moderna and 92,142 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,175,540 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,738,540 who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,731,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,454,400 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported Monday it had 30 COVID patients; eight were in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 319, which is 28 more than yesterday. There are 77 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 11 more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.