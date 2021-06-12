OHA: No new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon; 308 new cases

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,726, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 308 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 204,587.

This morning, Gov. Kate Brown and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist with OHA, provided an update on Oregon’s ongoing COVID-19 response. Gov. Brown highlighted Oregon’s continued progress in reaching her goal of having at least 70% of all eligible Oregonians vaccinated and in closing the equity gap in vaccinating Oregon’s communities of color. Dr. Sidelinger discussed the highly protective benefits provided by COVID-19 vaccines, noting that virtually every patient now requiring hospital care from a COVID-19 illness has been unvaccinated.

Watch more about that here and read the press conference talking points here.

CDC data tracker issue update:

OHA has relied on a daily U.S. Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) data update to report the number of people who need to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to reach Oregon’s goal of vaccinating 70% of people 18 and older.

Unfortunately, CDC is experiencing an issue with the data feed that contributes to its COVID data tracker dashboard, which Oregon uses to track the state’s progress towards 70%.

CDC believes that approximately two days of data is not appearing on the CDC COVID data tracker dashboard. CDC is working to resolve the issue and anticipates having it fixed by June 15. The COVID data tracker is the only place where doses from all sources administered to Oregonians are reported, including doses administered by federal entities, as well as doses administered to people living in Oregon by providers in other states.

Cases and deaths:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (34), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Crook (8), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (15), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (12), Malheur (2), Marion (31), Multnomah (67), Polk (5), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (37) and Yamhill (7).

Note: Due to routine data quality assurance reviews, OHA identified 19,992 duplicate negative electronic lab reports (ELRs) from April 30 to June 10, 2021, related to a single laboratory in Yamhill County. These duplicate negative ELRs were removed from the system last night. As a result, statewide and Yamhill County ELR counts have decreased and percent positivity has increased for this time period.

COVID-19 hospitalizations:

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 169, which is four fewer than yesterday. There are 40 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,278, which is a 23.4% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 206.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon:

Today, OHA reported that 24,213 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,926 doses were administered on June 10 and 8,987 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 10.

The seven-day running average is now 17,697 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,352,742 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,662,657 first and second doses of Moderna and 154,388 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 2,007,367 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,310,053 people who have had at least one dose. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 87,702.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,862,225 doses of Pfizer, 2,176,380 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations:

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.

Newest COVID-19 modeling report shows decline in transmission:

Today, OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which showed lower transmission of the virus through late May and projects fewer hospitalizations and daily cases through June 29.

According to the model, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at 0.66 through May 26.

At that same level of transmission, daily cases would decline to 100 daily cases and new hospitalizations would decrease to five per day over the next three weeks.

If transmission increases by 20%, new cases would decline more gradually, to 135 new daily cases, with seven new hospitalizations daily.

The modeling shows that estimated immunity from vaccination is present in four times more people than have naturally acquired immunity. Natural immunity is immunity stemming from prior infection.

A person who has had COVID-19 and recovered may not have the same level of immunity as someone who has not been infected and has been fully vaccinated, and it is unknown how long the natural immunity will last.

People who have recovered from the disease have a robust response to the vaccine. OHA recommends that people get the vaccine to increase their protection against COVID-19.

More than 2.3 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of the safe and highly effective vaccine, and 2 million have completed a vaccine series.