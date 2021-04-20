OHA OK’s full-contact sports; 580 new COVID cases, 1 death reported

There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,460 because of a data correction from a previously reported death, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 580 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 176,157.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (20), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (6), Crook (11), Curry (4), Deschutes (42), Douglas (8), Gilliam (1), Grant (8), Harney (7), Hood River (3), Jackson (47), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (47), Lake (1), Lane (67), Linn (13), Malheur (2), Marion (21), Morrow (2), Multnomah (86), Polk (7), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wallow (1), Wasco (3), Washington (81), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (9).

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Cases by County:

891 in Crook County

7,214 in Deschutes County

2,074 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

19 in Crook County

72 in Deschutes County

32 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination data by County:

7,074 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Crook County.

82,597 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Deschutes County.

7,988 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Jefferson County.

Updates to indoor sports metrics, effective April 23

Recognizing the importance of athletics for the physical and mental health of Oregon’s youth athletes and at the direction of the Governor’s Office, OHA has updated Oregon’s metrics for allowing the resumption of indoor full-contact sports.

Sports organizations are required to follow health and safety measures for indoor full-contact sports to lessen the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Additional guidance for indoor full-contact sports from OHA is forthcoming.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 26,051 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 17,762 doses were administered on April 19 and 8,289 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 19.

The seven-day running average is now 34,935 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,349,485 doses of Pfizer, 1,135,323 doses of Moderna and 88,696 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,044,211 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,615,363 who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,645,605 doses of Pfizer, 1,360,500 doses of Moderna and 215,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 13 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 255, which is 12 more than yesterday. There are 58 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Oregon updates vaccine waste disclosure1,2,3