OHA COVID report includes Umatilla Co. infant death, 2 new Deschutes Co. deaths

There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon – including two Deschutes County residents and a Umatilla County infant – raising the state’s death toll to 2,149.

The two local deaths are a 76-year-old man who tested positive on Feb. 10th and died at St. Charles on Feb. 15th and an 84-year-old man who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 12 at his home. He had underlying conditions.

An infant in Umatilla County tested positive for COVID on Jan. 17th and died the same day, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

“Children infected with COVID-19 are less likely to develop severe illnesses compared to adults,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, OHA’s health officer and state epidemiologist. “Risks still remain to children of developing more severe illnesses from COVID-19, and we continue to encourage all parents to seek emergency medical care for their children if certain symptoms are present.”

Symptoms requiring urgent medical attention for children with COVID-19 related conditions include:

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest that doesn’t go away

New confusion

Being unable to wake up or stay awake when not tired

Bluish lips or face

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the hospitalization of children for COVID-19 related illnesses remains low compared to adults, and only 1.3% of all positive and presumed cases of COVID-19 have been reported among Oregonians 9 years old or younger.

The CDC notes that children with certain underlying medical conditions and infants younger than 1 year old might be at increased risk for severe illness from SARS-CoV-2 infections, and among those who experienced severe illness from COVID-19, most have had underlying medical conditions.

Information and resources for families with young children can be found on our webpage.

The OHA reported 466 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state total to 151,713.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (17), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (4), Deschutes (19), Douglas (25), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (27), Jefferson (12), Josephine (13), Klamath (6), Lake (3), Lane (41), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (3), Marion (46), Morrow (2), Multnomah (66), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (54) and Yamhill (14).

Deschutes County has reported 5,812 cases and 58 deaths. The county has 2,069 active cases – that’s one in 95 residents; 3,685 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 760 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,912 cases and 27 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 30,835

Crook County: 2,660

Jefferson County: 3,106

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to report COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the country, including in Oregon, are delayed due to severe weather. Winter weather has hampered shipments of Moderna vaccine out of Memphis, TN.

Today, OHA reported that 22,663 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 14,414 doses were administered on Feb. 17 and 8,249 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 17.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 729,823 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 922,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

In addition to delaying vaccine shipments, severe weather in Oregon has also impacted the ability for vaccine sites to actually administer vaccines. These weather-related issues may cause changes to daily number trends reported by OHA in its updates on the cumulative number of doses administered, the daily number of administered doses and the number of doses delivered to Oregon. OHA remains in regular contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for updates on delivery schedules and to ensure Oregon doses are safely delivered to Oregon vaccination sites.

If you are scheduled for a vaccination and have questions about potential delays or disruptions, check with your scheduled vaccine provider for the latest updates.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported 12 COVID patients; two are in the ICU and both are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 169, which is 21 fewer than yesterday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.