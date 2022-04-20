OHA awards $550K to expand Central Oregon behavioral health workforce

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) just awarded $550,000 in grants to East Cascade Works and the Central Oregon Behavioral Health Consortium (COBHC).

The Behavioral Health Workforce Initiative Clinical Supervision Expansion Grant, created through House Bill 2949, contributed $300,000.

The funds will allow COBHC to hire two full-time Licensed Clinical Social Workers, who will supervise early career behavioral health providers who are working toward degrees or licenses.

Another $250,000 inceptive fund was matched by the Central Oregon Health Council.

The grants are a part of an effort to provide better training and supervision in the behavioral health field in Central Oregon, and to retain local talent.

“We are excited to be expanding our reach throughout Central Oregon by being able to provide clinical supervision to our local behavioral health trainees and associates,” said Dr. Adam Dickey, Clinical Psychologist and Director of the COBHC.

“These funds will support improvements in quality supervision and training and an increase in training locations.

“This plan will result in approximately 40 behavioral health trainees being placed in clinical settings region-wide to receive the supervision needed for licensure.”

Dickey thanked their partners in the grant, including East Cascade Works, Central Oregon Health Council, and the 19 member agencies included in COBHC.