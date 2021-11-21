OHA authorizes COVID-19 booster doses for everyone over 18 in the state

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) authorized pharmacies, health clinics and other vaccine providers in the state to begin administering COVID-19 booster doses to everyone 18 and older.

The state’s orders follow actions by the federal government and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Panel to authorize expanded booster eligibility.

“Every adult who wants a booster can now get one and that is quite simply the extra layer of protection that we need,” said Rachael Banks, Public Health Director, Oregon Health Authority.

Booster doses are meant to help people maintain strong immunity to COVID-19 after effects from the first vaccine series weakens over time.

A booster dose stimulates the initial response and tends to result in higher antibody levels that help people maintain their immunity longer.

Booster doses are strongly recommended for people older than 50, people 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities, and anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Vaccinated people are eligible for a booster six months after completing their initial series of either Pfizer or Moderna, and two months after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The more people that choose to get vaccinated, the safer our communities will be for all of us,” said Banks.

“This review and subsequent approval of booster doses helps to loosen COVID-19’s grip on our communities and it will ultimately save more lives.”

The authorization came just a day after the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster doses to all adults.

Read the OHA’s fast facts or visit their boosters and third doses webpage for more information.

View a video clip of Director Banks’ full statement here.