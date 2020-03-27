OHA announces 3 new COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County; statewide total at 414

The Oregon Health Authority on Friday announced 98 new cases of COVID-19, including three in Deschutes County.

Statewide, 414 people have tested positive for the disease and 12 people have died. Deschutes County has now reported 18 positive cases with no positive results from anyone yet in Crook or Jefferson counties.

Oregon’s 12th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County. She tested positive on March 20, and died March 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (2), Klamath (1), Lane (2), Linn (2), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (22), Polk (4), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18), Yamhill (4). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

There’s been 91 patients admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 31 patients require ventilators.

The OHA reports there are 715 ventilators available across the state.

Statewide, 8,510 people have tested negative including 164 people in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.