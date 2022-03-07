OHA adds 35 COVID deaths, reports 1,116 new cases Fri-Sun

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 35 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,743, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Monday.

OHA reported 1,116 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 697,775.

The 35 new deaths and 1,116 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between March 4 and March 6.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (21), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (9), Columbia (19), Coos (18), Crook (6), Curry (8), Deschutes (63), Douglas (38), Gilliam (1), Grant (13), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (55), Jefferson (2), Josephine (34), Klamath (15), Lake (1), Lane (103), Lincoln (14), Linn (81), Malheur (5), Marion (66), Morrow (1), Multnomah (220), Polk (13), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (13), Wallowa (6), Wasco (10), Washington (153) and Yamhill (19).

Oregon reported 594 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 4, 328 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 5 and 194 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it had 24 COVID patients; one is in the ICU.

Of those 24 patients, 10 are fully vaccinated.

The one patient in the ICU is not fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 304, which is 38 fewer than yesterday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 12 fewer than yesterday.

There are 106 available adult ICU beds out of 667 total (16% availability) and 439 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,297 (10% availability).

3/7/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 84 (13%) 45 (13%) 5 (5%) 11 (12%) 6 (10%) 2 (20%) 10 (23%) 5 (19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 323 (8%) 84 (4%) 18 (3%) 56 (9%) 48 (11%) 13 (26%) 61 (17%) 43 (37%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 1,221 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 6. Of that total, 37 were initial doses, 75 were second doses and 209 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 884 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 6.

The seven-day running average is now 582 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,158,659 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 237,593 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,722,052 doses of Moderna and 269,045 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,163,304 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,870,362 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.