OHA adds 29 COVID deaths, 3,400 cases reported over long weekend

There are 29 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,485, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 3,400 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 689,325.

The 3,400 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 include those from Feb. 18, Feb. 19, Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.

1,379 cases on Feb.18

794 cases on Feb. 19

494 cases on Feb. 20

733 cases on Feb. 21

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (89), Clackamas (287), Clatsop (27), Columbia (44), Coos (64), Crook (23), Curry (22), Deschutes (202), Douglas (110), Harney (11), Hood River (21), Jackson (283), Jefferson (7), Josephine (99), Klamath (58), Lake (10), Lane (360), Lincoln (37), Linn (177), Malheur (8), Marion (218), Morrow (3), Multnomah (513), Polk (73), Sherman (1), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (54), Union (12), Wallowa (8), Wasco (17), Washington (420) and Yamhill (111).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported 31 COVID patients; four are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

Of those 31 patients, 10 are fully vaccinated; two ICU patients are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 597, which is 40 fewer than yesterday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than yesterday.

There are 84 available adult ICU beds out of 673 total (12% availability) and 341 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,306 (8% availability).

2/22/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 84 (12%) 45 (13%) 5 (5%) 15 (16%) 6 (10%) 1 (10%) 9 (20%) 3 (12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 341 (8%) 83 (4%) 15 (2%) 47 (8%) 43 (10%) 11 (22%) 84 (21%) 58 (47%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 4,335 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 21. Of that total, 392 were initial doses, 575 were second doses and 1,175 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,082 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 21.

The seven-day running average is now 4,628 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,130,377 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 230,622 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,703,421 doses of Moderna and 267,998 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,153,345 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,857,866 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

