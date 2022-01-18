OHA adds 28,037 COVID cases over holiday weekend; 2,081 in Deschutes Co.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,893, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 28,037 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 541,415.

Tuesday’s total also reflects the weekend and MLK Jr. holiday Jan. 17.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (82), Benton (792), Clackamas (2,617), Clatsop (134), Columbia (197), Coos (339), Crook (228), Curry (121), Deschutes (2,081), Douglas (398), Gilliam (2), Grant (23), Harney (15), Hood River (43), Jackson (1,835), Jefferson (239), Josephine (453), Klamath (514), Lake (32), Lane (2,561), Lincoln (187), Linn (873), Malheur (75), Marion (2,764), Morrow (67), Multnomah (4,995), Polk (542), Sherman (2), Tillamook (81), Umatilla (703), Union (106), Wallowa (58), Wasco (30), Washington (4,093) and Yamhill (755).

The OHA reported:

10,232 cases on Jan. 14

6,062 cases on Jan.15

4,558 cases on Jan. 16

7,185 cases on Jan. 17

Currently, in Deschutes County, there are 12,434 active COVID cases – that’s 1 in 15 residents.

Last week, the county reported 4,500 total cases, up from 3,600 cases the week before and 1,400 cases two weeks ago.

Cases have jumped more than 1,100% in the last month.

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 390,311 Oregonians have received a booster.

As of today, Oregon needs 609,689 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

Community Transmission Report and Public Health Indicators Dashboard update

Today, OHA updated the Community Transmission Report links to downloadable data published to Tableau. The most recent full week’s community transmission data are displayed on a map of Oregon’s counties on the associated Public Health Indicators dashboard. These data will be published weekly on the first day of the week.

In the face of rapidly rising Omicron cases, public health authorities are focusing more on outbreaks in high-risk settings and less on interviewing individual cases and conducting contact tracing. With the transition to an opt-in model of case reporting, the most recent Public Health Indicators: Public Health Response data from Jan. 11 will be archived in OHA’s COVID-19 Data Reports .

Data on timely public health follow-up (percentage of COVID-19 cases where public health initiated follow-up within 24 hours) and the percentage of COVID-19 cases traced to a known source (cases with an epidemiologic link other than sporadic) will not be collected in the same way moving forward.

The Public Health Indicators: Indicators of Severe Disease tab from Jan. 11 will also be archived as these data are now published daily instead of weekly:

Data on emergency department visits for COVID-19 like illness (CLI) are now available daily on Oregon’s COVID-19 Update: Emergency Department tab.

County-level COVID-19 cases by whether they were hospitalized during their illness are now available daily on Oregon’s Epidemiologic Curve here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 61 COVID patients; eight are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

Of those 61 patients, 16 are fully vaccinated.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 911, which is 51 more than yesterday (1/17). There are 152 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than yesterday.

There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 662 total (9% availability) and 250 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,107 (6% availability).

1/18/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 62 (9%) 28 (8%) 3 (4%) 16 (18%) 3 (5%) 2 (20%) 7 (16%) 3 (12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 250 (6%) 49 (2%) 21 (4%) 63 (11%) 32 (7%) 2 (4%) 43 (11%) 40 (34%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 11,430 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 17. Of that total, 1,058 were initial doses, 637 were second doses, and 4,517 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,154 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Jan. 17.

The seven-day running average is now 15,482 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,954,935 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 194,737 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,603,575 doses of Moderna and 261,804 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,097,435 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,804,907 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.