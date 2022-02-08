OHA adds 21 COVID deaths; Deschutes Co. cases down for 3rd week in a row

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 21 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,265, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

OHA reported 3,248 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 665,486.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (93), Clackamas (261), Clatsop (18), Columbia (57), Coos (49), Crook (40), Curry (14), Deschutes (178), Douglas (161), Gilliam (6), Grant (13), Harney (12), Hood River (22), Jackson (201), Jefferson (21), Josephine (89), Klamath (48), Lake (16), Lane (317), Lincoln (53), Linn (111), Malheur (49), Marion (337), Morrow (7), Multnomah (382), Polk (88), Sherman (1), Tillamook (22), Umatilla (67), Union (34), Wallowa (10), Wasco (29), Washington (349), Wheeler (10) and Yamhill (80).

Currently, there are 18,849 active COVID cases in Deschutes County – that’s 1 in 10 residents.

Deschutes County last week reported about 1,800 COVID cases – down from 2,900 cases the week before.

Cases have now declined for three straight weeks and are at the lowest point since the first week in January.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported 64 COVID patients; eight are in the ICU, and five are on ventilators.

Of those 64 patients, 20 are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,055, which is 17 fewer than yesterday. There are 190 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than yesterday.

There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 618 total (9% availability) and 297 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,105 (7% availability).

2/8/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 57 (9%) 29 (8%) 7 (8%) 10 (22%) 2 (3%) 0 (0%) 4 (9%) 5 (18%) Adult non-ICU beds available 297 (7%) 52 (3%) 11 (2%) 54 (10%) 39 (9%) 9 (18%) 89 (21%) 43 (35%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Health Care Workforce dashboard monthly data refresh now available

For the February refresh, the Health Care Workforce (HCW) COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake dashboard includes data up to Feb. 2, 2022.

The overall vaccination rate is 85%. There has been a small correction in the proportion of individuals within each license board that meets the Series Complete definition of vaccination.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 8,323 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 7. Of that total, 664 were initial doses, 750 were second doses and 2,412 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,337 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 7.

The seven-day running average is now 7,472 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,083,702 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 219,019 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,679,827 doses of Moderna and 266,336 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,137,126 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,839,066 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

