OHA adds 12 COVID deaths, 2,653 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,355, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

OHA reported 2,653 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 674,500.

Oregon’s 6,354th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,355th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Oct. 5 and died Jan. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (53), Clackamas (226), Clatsop (19), Columbia (39), Coos (59), Crook (31), Curry (25), Deschutes (155), Douglas (52), Grant (3), Harney (4), Hood River (11), Jackson (186), Jefferson (21), Josephine (113), Klamath (93), Lake (5), Lane (266), Lincoln (39), Linn (169), Malheur (6), Marion (207), Morrow (8), Multnomah (310), Polk (81), Sherman (1), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (40), Union (15), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (310), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (66).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported 65 COVID-19-positive inpatients, seven of whom are in the ICU, five on ventilators.

In the ICU, one of the patients is fully vaccinated.

Of the 65 COVID-positive inpatients, 27 are fully vaccinated 22 are under the age of 60 (10 fully vaccinated) 43 are aged 60 or older (17 fully vaccinated)



**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 947, which is 60 fewer than yesterday. There are 153 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 19 fewer than yesterday.

There are 66 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (10% availability) and 238 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,273 (6% availability).

2/11/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 66 (10%) 35 (10%) 3 (3%) 10 (11%) 4 (7%) 0 (0%) 5 (12%) 9 (32%) Adult non-ICU beds available 238 (6%) 42 (2%) 17 (3%) 62 (11%) 34 (8%) 8 (16%) 44 (10%) 31 (25%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 7,978 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 10. Of that total, 756 were initial doses, 1,037 were second doses and 2,461 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,561 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 10.

The seven-day running average is now 6,867 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,096,967 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 222,226 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,687,120 doses of Moderna and 266,760 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,141,740 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,844,310 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series; 75% of all Oregon adults have completed their vaccination series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.