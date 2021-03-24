OHA: 316 new COVID cases reported Tuesday; 2 new deaths

Cases and deaths:

There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,367, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 316 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 162,016.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (2), Clackamas (30), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (24), Douglas (7), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (28), Jefferson (1), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lane (17), Lincoln (5), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Multnomah (44), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (56) and Yamhill (6).

Deschutes County has reported 6,201 cases and 70 deaths. Currently, there are 845 active cases – that’s one in 233 residents; 5,286 patients have recovered

Crook County has reported 798 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 2,005 cases and 31 deaths.

Counties approved for expanding vaccinations:

Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 20 Oregon counties have now submitted attestation letters signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups. This marks an increase of seven counties from yesterday.

The counties are: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.

By attesting, these counties can now begin vaccinating all individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 6, ahead of the previously designated statewide start date of March 29.

Group 6 is comprised of:

Adults ages 45 to 64 with one or more underlying condition with increased risk.

Migrant and seasonal farm workers

Seafood and agricultural workers

Food processing workers

People living in low-income, senior congregate and independent living facilities

Sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness

People displaced by wildfires

Wildland firefighters

Pregnant women 16 and older

The Get Vaccinated Oregon tool is being updated to accommodate this newly added population of people eligible for vaccination.

Vaccinations in Oregon:

Deschutes County: 51,060

Crook County: 5,065

Jefferson County: 5,852

Today, OHA reported that 18,241 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,845 doses were administered on March 22 and 7,396 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 22.

Oregon has now administered a total of 768,927 first and second doses of Pfizer, 746,354 first and second doses of Moderna and 32,803 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 971,685 doses of Pfizer, 978,400 doses of Moderna and 60,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations:

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had two COVID patients; none are in the ICU.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 109, which is seven fewer than yesterday. There are 16 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.