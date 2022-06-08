Body recovered at Ogden Wayside matches description of missing man, DCSO says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Law enforcement from multiple agencies recovered the body of a man they say matches the description of a Bend man who went missing last week. Positive identification is yet to be determined.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the body was recovered on Monday matching the description of Jason Smith. The 36-year-old had previously been seen May 31 after being dropped off by a rideshare north of Terrebonne.

The body was found in the Crooked River at the Ogden Wayside on Monday, DCSO said.

The case has been referred to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner and District Attorney.

Deschutes County Search and Rescue, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue and Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 were involved in recovering the body.

