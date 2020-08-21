Green Ridge Fire grows to 3,500+ acres; public meeting set for Facebook Live

The Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 10 will hold a virtual public meeting to update folks on the 3,590-acre Green Ridge Fire Friday at 6 p.m.

The fire is burning about 12 miles northwest of Sisters.

Yesterday, high afternoon winds pushed the fire across dozer lines on the eastern edge of the fire, said Incident Commander Alan Lawson.

Crews and dozers worked overnight to re-establish a line on the perimeter of the fire and firefighters will hold and improve this line today.

Although cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity will help Friday’s efforts, sustained afternoon winds will continue to challenge existing fire lines to the east.

The fire continued to move slowly down the flank of Green Ridge on the western side of the fire.

Due to steep slopes, hand crews will continue working to establish and hold containment lines on this portion of the fire, as well as improving the 1120 road to be used as the fire line.

Burning material rolling downhill and across containment lines will continue to challenge these efforts. Helicopters will continue to support the ground effort with bucket drops, and heavy air tankers will be available if the fire is pushed outside of containment lines again today.

The fire remains staffed with almost 300 personnel including interagency hotshot crews, Type 2 initial attack crews, 20-person hand crews and numerous engines, dozers, skidgeons and masticators.

Public and firefighter safety is the top priority.

Fire strategy includes stopping fire movement at the 1120 road on the western side of the fire, protecting private property, private timberlands, and any critical infrastructure within and adjacent to the fire perimeter.

Friday’s meeting be livestreamed to help meet the Governor of Oregon’s recommendations for minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

Presenters will include: Incident Commander – Alan Lawson, Deschutes National Forest, Sisters District Ranger – Ian Reid, Central Oregon Fire Management Service – Rob Pentzer, Team 10 Operations Chief – Steve North, Team 10 Fire Behavior – Forest Ownbey, Deschutes National Forest, Sisters Ranger District – James Osborne, Deschutes County Sheriff Office, Emergency Services Manager – Nathan Garibay, Jefferson County Sheriff Office, Emergency Services Manager – David, Pond, Oregon Department of Forestry, Area COVID Coordinator – Amber Ziring.

To join the meeting, please go to Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/NorthwestTeam10/live/

To participate, viewers do not need a Facebook account to view the meeting.

The livestream will appear at the top of the Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 10 Facebook page a few minutes before 6:00 p.m. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions through Facebook about the Green Ridge Fire.

If you do not have the ability to connect to Facebook, the meeting will be recorded and saved on the agency’s Facebook page.

For members of the public unable to join the meeting via Facebook, information about the Green Ridge Fire will continue to be posted on fire information boards located in Sisters and the Camp Sherman area.