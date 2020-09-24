Officials shift to recovery following Oregon wildfires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s wildfires have “turned a corner” as firefighters continue to make significant progress containing the flames, but Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday Oregonians still face a long road to recovery.

Officials said that more than 4,250 Oregonians have applied for FEMA assistance, with more than $7 million in aid approved.

Nine people have died from the wildfires and five remain missing.

Approximately 1,500 square miles (3,880 square kilometers) have burned in Oregon.

Officials say, prior to this year, the average of land burned each year in Oregon for the last ten years was roughly half that.