Officials say shellfish illnesses linked to heat wave

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials are warning of a spike in shellfish-related illnesses believed to be connected to last month’s heatwave.

The Washington Department of Health has reported 52 cases of vibriosis so far in July.

That surpasses the highest number of cases ever recorded for the month.

Of those cases, 26 were contracted from commercial oysters and four were harvested recreationally.

The bacteria that causes the illness, vibrio, multiplies rapidly in warmer conditions.

Health officials say another effect of the recent heatwave is the perfect storm of conditions for vibrio infections.