▶️ Officials say COVID cases likely higher; peak as late as June

By ANYSSA BOHANAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Health officials say that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Central Oregon is probably significantly higher than the official count.

“I think that we’re really only getting some unknown fraction of the number of people that are either infected and either ill or asymptomatic carriers,” Deschutes County Health Services Director George Conway said.

Currently, 45 people have tested positive – 44 in Deschutes County alone. The Oregon Health Authority reports 660 people in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties have been tested.

Statewide, more than 1,100 people have tested positive of the more than 22,000 people tested.

That, Dr. Conway says, is because we simply don’t have enough tests available.

Though antibody and rapid testing will become available in the future, there’s no specific timeline.

St. Charles expanded its testing criteria to include those who are pregnant, under the age of 1, and those who have had contact with someone who has the virus. But, tests are still only done when a patient shows symptoms of the virus.

“They do need to have a fever or coughing or shortness of breath,” Dr. Jeff Absalon, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive at St. Charles Health System.

“Even for people that are ill, we don’t have enough tests to test all of them so many practitioners, including at the hospital, are limiting it to those who are quite ill,” Dr. Conway said.

Since Central Oregon’s first COVID case came later than in other parts of the country, doctors say the region’s peak for the virus will likely come, not in the next couple of weeks, but in the next couple of months.

“It’s very hard to tell exactly when our peak will occur,” said Dr. Absalon. “But at this time it could occur as late as June, so sometime between the end of April and mid-June is when we’re expecting it.”

The peak is the point when our region will have the highest number of cases before gradually going back down, at which point officials will likely begin removing restrictions.

And even after the peak, we could see the virus’ resurgence, and more rounds of social distancing, until a vaccine is ready in what’s expected to take about a year and a half.

“We don’t know if this virus is going to have some seasonal feature,” said Dr. Conway. “We could get into the beginning of that flu season and see a seasonality to it where we, it would start to go up again, October and November, and if that happens we could end up doing this all again.”

When, and if Central Oregon experiences a surge of patients, Absalon says the hospital is prepared to care for between two and three times as many patients as it usually would.

In the meantime, however, he urges everyone to continue staying inside to avoid the spread of the disease.

“Please do continue to adhere to social distancing” said Dr. Absalon. “And hang in there.”