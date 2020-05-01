Officials say county has enough PPE to meet reopening guidelines

While there still is no set timeline for reopening, county officials say they are ready.

Deschutes County Commissioners will meet again Friday to finalize their draft reopening plan. They’re expected to immediately send it to the state for approval.

Commissioner Patty Adair admitted it has been difficult to get the supplies necessary to reopen, but she said what the county has right now should be enough.

“Two of the thirty ventilators have arrived,” Adair said. “The others are on back-order. Currently, the hospital’s supply of ventilators seems to be more than adequate.”

Adair said the county has enough procedure masks but coveted N-95 masks are still needed.

Adair expects the governor to release reopening guidelines next week, and she said Deschutes County will be able to meet ventilator, personal protective equipment, testing and contact tracing requirements right away.