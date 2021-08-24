Officials: Firefighter dies while working Oregon wildfire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a firefighter has died while battling a wildfire southeast of Eugene, Oregon.

The Register-Guard reports Oakridge city administrator and acting fire chief Bryan Cutchen says the death is suspected to have been caused by a tree falling on the firefighter.

Cutchen described the victim as a young man.

Deputy incident commander liaison for Pacific Northwest Team 13 Larry Nickey says the man died while working on the eastern edge of the Gales Fire.

More than 500 personnel are working on the Gales Fire, which is within the Middle Fork Complex of fires that started in the Willamette National Forest the week of July 26.

Multiple agencies are investigating.