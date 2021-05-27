Official: Shooter said he hated work years before killing 9

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Biden administration official says a man accused of killing nine people at a California rail yard spoke of hating his workplace while he was detained by U.S. customs officers after a 2016 trip to the Philippines.

A sheriff also told The Associated Press on Thursday that the shooter appeared to target some of the victims.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith says the gunman told at least one person: “I’m not going to shoot you” at a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

He then shot other people Wednesday before killing himself as deputies closed in.