Officers search Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

In this photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
Monday, September 20th 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police officers swarmed the home of a young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

At least a dozen police officers converged Monday on the North Port, Florida, home Brian Laundrie shared with his parents.

That comes a day after authorities announced the discovery of a body believed to be hers at a Wyoming national park.

She had disappeared during a cross-country trip with Laundrie. A cause of death hasn’t yet been determined.

Petito and Laundrie left in July in a converted van but Laundrie returned to Florida alone Sept. 1.

He’s been named a person of interest, but has disappeared. A search of a Florida park turned up noting.

