Officers rescue 2 men from Warm Springs house fire

Two men were rescued Sunday from a burning house in Warm Springs, according to police.

Warm Springs Tribal Police Chief Bill Elliott said officers were dispatched around 11 p.m. to a reservation home on fire.

Officers Caleb Saulo, Brandon Dubin and Conservation Officer Alex Esselstrom arrived to find smoke billowing from a home and were notified there could be people still inside.

The three went into the home and were able to find the two residents, Harold and Lamont brown, who were unconscious inside the house, Elliott said.

Once outside the officers started CPR, and with the help of WSTPD Officer Derek Domhoff, provided medical help until the fire department medics arrived to take the two men to a hospital.

No word on the cause of the fire or the condition of the two men.