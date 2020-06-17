Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks to be charged with felony murder

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction will be charged with murder.

Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground and the officer with him, Devin Brosnan, stood on Brooks’ shoulder as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday night, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said at a news conference.

Rolfe had already been fired after he fatally shot the 27-year-old Brooks on Friday night. He now faces 11 total charges.

Police were called to a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant over complaints of a car blocking the drive-thru lane.

An officer found Brooks asleep behind the wheel of the car and called for another officer to do field sobriety testing.

Police body camera video shows Brooks and officers having a relatively calm and respectful conversation for more than 40 minutes before things rapidly turned violent.

Brooks wrestled with officers, snatched one of their stun guns and turned and pointed it at one of them as he ran through the parking lot.

An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back.

The shooting had sparked new demonstrations in Georgia’s capital against police brutality.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned less than 24 hours after Brooks died.